Haqikat Kya Hai | Setback for Congress ahead of 2022 UP election as Jitin Prasada joins BJP

In a major setback for the Congress party months ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, senior party leader Jitin Prasada on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined the saffron party in the presenceof of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters in Delhi.