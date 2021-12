Updated on: December 13, 2021 23:00 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai : PM Modi launches his dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi mega show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his two-day trip to the holy town, visited Kal Bhairav Mandir for 'darshan' of the deity, and then travelled by river route to reach the Lalita Ghat adjoining the corridor.