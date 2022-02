Updated on: February 11, 2022 22:00 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Phase-2 polls in UP - major challenge to Akhilesh and Jayant?

Modi, Yogi and Shah - all tall leaders in BJP have been campaigning and giving their speeches ahead of the second phase of UP polls. However, this seems to pose a major challenge for the SP-RLD alliance. Will the second phase polls be a major challenge to Akhilesh and Jayant?