Updated on: November 26, 2021 22:59 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Maulanas batting for Priyanka Gandhi ahead of 2022?

Yogi Adityanath was in Ayodhya today. But none of his speeches seemed provocative. On the other hand, from Maharashtra to Lucknow, Maulanas and Mufti Brigade continued their provocative speeches even today. However, their anti-Modi rants seemed to be more focused towards batting for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Watch this report.