Updated on: December 21, 2021 23:20 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai | Decision to raise women's marriage age to 21 upsetting for some: PM Modi in Prayagraj

Taking a swipe at his rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is trying to raise the marriage age of women to 21 so that they can have time to study and progress, but this has upset some.