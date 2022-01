Published on: January 04, 2022 23:07 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai : After night curfew and Weekend lockdown will Delhi witness complete lockdown?

As many as 5,481 fresh cases of Covid-19 highest since May 16 last year, have been reported in Delhi on Tuesday with a positivity rate climbing to 8.37 per cent, according to the Health department bulletin. Now the question being asked is do we need complete lockdown?