Updated on: August 15, 2024 22:54 IST

Haqeeqat Kya Hai: Dark Night at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital: Hear the Bitter Truth

Last night in Kolkata, something unimaginable happened. The hospital where a doctor was raped and murdered was attacked by goons. For nearly 60 minutes, hundreds of goons roamed around, vandalizing the place. There was no one to stop them, no one to question them. This all seems to be part of a well