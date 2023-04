Updated on: April 10, 2023 22:35 IST

Hakikat Kya Hai : The study of Modi opponents is very light for loksabha election 2024

Before 24, Mamata Banerjee has suffered a big setback. Trinamool Congress i.e. TMC is no longer a national party. The Election Commission has just taken this decision. Sharad Pawar's party NCP has also lost its national party status. That is, Pawar has also suffered a setback. Apart from these two p