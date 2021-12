Updated on: December 04, 2021 22:40 IST

Farmers Protest: SKM forms five-member committee for dialogue with govt on pending demands

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday met at the Singhu border today to discuss the future course of farmers' agitation. The meeting concluded late afternoon, and a 5-members committee was formed to hold talks over MinimumSupport Price (MSP) with the government.