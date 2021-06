Ethanol among India's major priorities of 21st century: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has set an example in the world when it comes to protecting the environment, adding that the country's capacity for renewable energy has increased by more than 250 percent in 6-7 years. Addressing a virtual meeting on Word Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said," India's capacity for renewable energy has increased by more than 250 percent in 6-7 years. India is today in the top-5 countries of the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity