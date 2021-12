Updated on: December 10, 2021 23:03 IST

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife laid to rest with full military honours

With 17 gun salutes by tri-services personnel, the last rites of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and his wife, Madulika Rawat, were performed with full military honours at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.