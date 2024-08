Updated on: August 27, 2024 21:05 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai : 'Mamata should resign' mission...24 will be the biggest movement

The biggest movement of the year took place in Bengal today. So many tear gas shells were fired that people lost count. So many batons were used that the police were left gasping for breath after 4 hours. Today, Mamata Banerjee's government power clashed with the anger of Bengal's people.