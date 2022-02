Updated on: February 18, 2022 21:40 IST

Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia get candid about their suspense drama 'A Thursday' | EXCLUSIVE

'A Thursday', starring Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia, is a suspense drama showcasing a citizen's desperate cry for justice. The cast, in an exclusive chat with India TV, talks about what makes the film special.