Updated on: August 13, 2021 21:51 IST

Watch Bhuj The Pride of India's review by India TV here

Bhuj The Pride of India, set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war released today on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha in crucial roles is being appreciated by many. Not just the patriotic dialogues and high-octane action sequences, people are loving the bravery of Indian soldiers as well as of 300 villagers onscreen.