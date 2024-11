Updated on: November 01, 2024 18:33 IST

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Diwali together

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Diwali together. Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Her 51th Birthday with Family. On the other hand Megan Thee Stallion Reflects On The Pain Of Losing Her Mother In New Documentary. All of this and a lot much more in today's entertainment wrap.