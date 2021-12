Updated on: December 13, 2021 13:20 IST

U Me Aur OTT: Raveena Tandon reacts to the remake of her super hit song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'

Raveena Tandon expresses her views on the remake of her 90s song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. The actress said, "I am happy that remakes are being made, they revive my old songs. With this, the new generation also knows about my old songs."