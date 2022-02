Updated on: February 11, 2022 19:12 IST

U Me Aur OTT: Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp teaser out, Yami Gautam to make digital debut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut with the reality show 'Lock Upp'. The teaser of the show was released on Friday (February 11). Not just Kangana, Yami Gautam will also make her digital debut.