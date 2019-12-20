Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Sunny Leone, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah and others attend Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 movie screening

Entertainment Videos

Sunny Leone, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah and others attend Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 movie screening

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 16:28 IST ]

The makers of Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Dabangg 3 hosted a grand screening of the film. Bollywood celebs like Sunny Leone, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani and many others attended.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPeople peacefully offer Friday prayers in Seelampur mosque in Northeast Delhi Next VideoCAA protests turn violent in Bhadohi, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Bahraich, Gorakhpur  