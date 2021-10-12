Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Sidharth Malhotra, Lakshmi Manchu and others spotted; Rakul Preet celebrates birthday

Entertainment Videos

Updated on: October 12, 2021 15:00 IST

Sidharth Malhotra, Lakshmi Manchu and others spotted; Rakul Preet celebrates birthday

Actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday with paparazzi and cuts the cake. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra, Lakshmi Manchu and other celebs get clicked in the city.
Rakul Preet Celebrates Birthday India Tv News Ent Videos

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News