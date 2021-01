Shivangi Joshi trains hard for her new character Sirat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, that has been ruling the TRP charts, has recently changed its storyline. The show makers have already killed the main character of ‘Naira’ in the show and introduced a new character ‘Sirat’ who is a boxer, played by Shivangi Joshi.