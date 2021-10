Updated on: October 26, 2021 21:40 IST

Salman Khan starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' to hit theatres on November 26

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial 'Antim: The Final Truth' will witness Salman Khan sharing screen space with his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma cop-gangster drama. The film is slated to release on November 26, 2021.