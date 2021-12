Updated on: December 27, 2021 12:34 IST

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli talk about their upcoming film 'RRR'

Set in the 1920s, RRR draws inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama, here's what the actors and SS Rajamouli has to say about the film.