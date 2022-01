Updated on: January 28, 2022 20:50 IST

Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha talk about their upcoming web series 'The Great Indian Murder'

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'The Great Indian Murder.' In an exclusive interview with India TV, the duo shared their experience of working together, their characters and much more. 'The Great Indian Murder' has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup's riveting novel, 'Six Suspects' and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4.