Salman Khan is in top form throughout the movie -- be it the four romantic songs that he features in (two with Saiee Manjrekar and two with Sonakshi Sinha), his swag in 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and 'Munna Badnaam Hua', or his charisma in the fight sequences. The "bhaijaan" of the film industry is known for giving his fans lessons in 'living life king size', and by that measure, 'Dabangg 3' serves as a tutorial on this.