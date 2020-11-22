Sunday, November 22, 2020
     
  5. Pearl V. Puri, Nikki Sharma on Brahmarakshas 2

Pearl V. Puri, Nikki Sharma on Brahmarakshas 2

The second season of its immensely successful and intriguing weekend thriller, Brahmarakshas is all set to launch. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature television actress Nikki Sharma alongside Pearl V. Puri.
Pearl V. Puri Nikki Sharma Brahmarakshas 2

