Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur, and family celebrated Christmas with NGO kids

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 14:19 IST ]
Actress Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur along with their parents decided to celebrate the festival with the children of the NGO and had a great time. They made them wear Christmas caps, gave them gifts, sang and danced.
