Updated on: January 07, 2022 17:53 IST

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh share their experience of working with Naseeruddin Shah

Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh in an exclusive interview with India TV talked about their upcoming web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. The duo also shared their experience of working with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and much more.