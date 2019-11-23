Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi promote Pati, Patni Aur Woh in a college

Entertainment Videos

Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi promote Pati, Patni Aur Woh in a college

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 19:59 IST ]

When Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday made their fans go gaga. Watch video

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoOMG: In Maharashtra, BJP has the last laugh Next VideoAjit Pawar removed as NCP's legislature group leader  