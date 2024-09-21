Saturday, September 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 44th birthday today, dazzles in red dress

Entertainment Videos

Updated on: September 21, 2024 13:46 IST

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 44th birthday today, dazzles in red dress

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday today, dazzling in a red dress. Meanwhile, Salman Khan met Jason Derulo at a Dubai mall and posed with fans. All that and more in today’s E Wrap!

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement