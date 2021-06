Karan Mehra-Nisha Spat | How a beautiful love story turned into a 'Hate Story'

Actor Karan Mehra, who gained popularity by playing the character of Naitik in serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is in the news for his quarrel in his married life. His wife and actress Nisha Rawal has accused him of domestic violence. The celebrity couple is being discussed everywhere. After 9 years of marriage, their fans are very sad to see the rift in their relationship.