Kangana Ranaut says indulging in violence over CAA is not a very reasonable thing to do

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 13:46 IST ]

Actress Kangana Ranaut says indulging in violence over Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) is not a very reasonable thing to do, in a democracy like India. "What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount. People in this country are dying of hunger and malnutrition. It is not very reasonable for people to indulge in violence," said Kangana.

 

Entertainment Videos

