Updated on: February 02, 2022 13:28 IST

Is BB15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal a casanova in real life? Actor answers | EXCLUSIVE

Pratik Sehajpal who emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 indulges in a fun chat with IndiaTV digital correspondent Shriya Bhasin. He opened up about his journey in the show, his love angle with Akasa, fights with Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash and much more. Watch to find out what are his future plans and is he planning to become a contestant in the next season of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi.