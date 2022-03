Updated on: March 02, 2022 20:20 IST

'I bring madness to Rudra: The Edge of Darkness,' says Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna is eagerly waiting for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The actress talks about her character Alia in the crime thriller show, sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn and living out of Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.