  5. I am inspired by Amitabh Bachchan but couldn't follow his one advice: Rajinikanth

I am inspired by Amitabh Bachchan but couldn't follow his one advice: Rajinikanth

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 17:26 IST ]

At the trailer launch of his next film, "Darbar", Rajinikanth said he finds Bachchan a huge inspiration and recalled the three advices the megastar offered him when he entered his 60s.

