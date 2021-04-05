Monday, April 05, 2021
     
Hello Charlie's song 'Soneya Ve' by Kanika Kapoor will make you groove

The film stars Aadar Jain, Shlokka Pandit, Jacie Shroff. Hello Charlie song Soneya Ve: Kanika Kapoor’s peppy track from Aadar Jain and Shlokka Pandit-starrer will make you groove.
