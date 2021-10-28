Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
Updated on: October 28, 2021 7:20 IST

HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of Aryan Khan, court may give decision today

Bombay High Court on Wednesday (October 27) adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, in connection with the drugs on cruise case, till October 28. "The arguments of lawyers of accused number 1, 2 and 3 have concluded today. The hearing is scheduled for 3 pm tomorrow for further arguments," Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh told the media after the conclusion of the hearing today.
Bombay High Court Aryan Khan Aryan Khan Bail Plea

