Updated on: December 22, 2021 22:00 IST

Exclusive |Ranveer Singh says '83' is an epic film that was waiting to be made

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's film 83, gets candid about the making of the film. The actor says that the film recalls all the memories of India's win at the 1983 cricket world cup. He also claims that it is an epic film that was waiting to be made.