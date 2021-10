Published on: October 16, 2021 15:49 IST

Exclusive: Meet Bappi Lahiri's 12-year-old grandson, who is singer's carbon copy

Renowned singer Bappi Lahiri's musical legacy is now being gracefully carried forward by his grandson, Rego. Not only has he copied his maternal grandfather in the dressing style, but his singing abilities too. At such a young age, Rego's song 'Bachcha Party' has already been released.