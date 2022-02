Updated on: February 09, 2022 20:06 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi, Avantika talk about their characters in the upcoming show 'Mithya'

Talking to IndiaTV in an exclusive interview, actresses Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani open up about their respective characters in their upcoming show 'Mithya.' Watch to find out some interesting and unknown facts about this web series from the cast itself.