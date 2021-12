Updated on: December 31, 2021 22:17 IST

EXCLUSIVE | After Pushpa's success, Allu Arjun encourages Bollywood superstars to dub in regional languages

Allu Arjun in an exclusive conversation with India TV opened up about his recently released film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. The South superstar said the film's success gives him confidence that the audience will come back to cinemas if the content is good. He also shared feeling positive as Bollywood celebrities promoted his film on social media. In addition to this, he also encouraged them to dub in regional languages. Watch the full video here!