Updated on: December 02, 2024 17:33 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

Vikrant Massey announced break from acting, says "It's time to recalibrate". South Actress Shobitha Shivanna found dead at home at the age of 30. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' wins Best Film Award. This and a Lot More in Today's Entertainment Wrap.