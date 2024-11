Updated on: November 12, 2024 13:37 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Accused Detained In Chhattisgarh

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Man who issued a death threat was detained in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly has filed a defamation case against her step-daughter. This and a lot more in today's entertainment wrap.