Updated on: October 29, 2024 13:47 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Arjun Kapoor Confirms Break Up With Malaika, Says 'Abhi Single Hun'

Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora, says ‘Abhi Single Hun’. Amitabh Bachchan touched Chiranjeevi's Mother's feet at ANR National Awards 2024. Shamita Shetty slammed Indigo for offloading her bags over weight issues without informing.