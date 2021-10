Updated on: October 13, 2021 17:26 IST

Durga Puja 2021: Kajol celebrates Saptami with sister Sharbani Mukherjee and family

Bollywood actress Kajol began festivities on Maha Saptami with her cousin, actress Sharbani Mukherjee and other family members. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pink saree as she attended Durga Puja at a pandal in Mumbai.