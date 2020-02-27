Special screening of 'Guns of Banaras' was held in Mumbai on February 27. Cast members Karann Nathh, Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatraman saw the film during the screening.
Shah Rukh Khan attends Gauri Khan's home decor exhibition
Planning to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad? Watch our review here
The Badshah of Bollywood felicitates winner of Shah Rukh Khan PhD Scholarship
Recommended Video
Shah Rukh Khan attends Gauri Khan's home decor exhibition
Planning to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad? Watch our review here
The Badshah of Bollywood felicitates winner of Shah Rukh Khan PhD Scholarship
Anubhav Sinha opens up about Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad
Top News
Sensex crashes over 1,100 points as Coronavirus spooks global markets; Nifty at 11,321.30
Northeast Delhi violence LIVE: Police form two SITs to probe riots; death toll at 38
Imran Khan seeks mediation on Kashmir issue, but I don't intend to: Trump told PM Modi
Wellington drubbing was a good lesson, says Ravi Shastri ahead of Christchurch Test
'Thappad' movie review: Taapsee Pannu is brilliant in this giant-sized mirror to the society
Vistara takes delivery of its first B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft
Latest News
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hosts Viv Richards, Greg Chappell; legends ‘relive good old days’
2nd Test: Prithvi Shaw ready to play in Christchurch, confirms Ravi Shastri
Shruti Haasan's befitting reply to trolls over plastic surgery: It’s just how I choose to live
Friday Release: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad hits the theaters today
'Is it the end of democracy?' Mamata Banerjee pens poem condemning Delhi violence
Rejection of Savarkar resolution: Devendra Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena
Odisha CM elected BJD president for 8th term
Polling in four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha on March 26
Fadnavis will remain as leader of Opposition: Shiv Sena
Delhi violence: NCW team to visit Jaffrabad
Maharashtra: Ex-BJP MLA booked for rape of Mira-Bhayandar corporator
MNS' poster offers Rs 5,000 reward for information about illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators
Interfaith couple seeks police help on social media in UP
Woman delivers baby outside govt hospital in UP's Bahraich after doctors refuse to admit her
Woman chokes boyfriend to death after leaving him in suitcase, says they were playing hide-and-seek
COVID-19 cases in South Korea reach 2,022, 13 deaths
Vistara takes delivery of its first B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft
Coronavirus toll hits 2,788 in China
Trump's trip demonstrates value US places on ties with India: Pompeo
'Thappad' movie review: Taapsee Pannu is brilliant in this giant-sized mirror to the society
Shruti Haasan's befitting reply to trolls over plastic surgery: It’s just how I choose to live
Salman Khan hitches onto the 'brandwagon' with newfound swag
Katrina Kaif trolls Arjun Kapoor for Instagram photo, actor’s response will leave you in splits
Friday Release: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad hits the theaters today
Tara Sutaria and Ileana D'Cruz show us how to slay in black
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
1st Test: Rahane, Vihari hold fort after Boult runs through Indian top-order on Day 3
1st Test: Ishant 3/31 and Williamson 89 leaves match evenly poised despite NZ's 51-run lead
2nd Test: Prithvi Shaw ready to play in Christchurch, confirms Ravi Shastri
Wellington drubbing was a good lesson, says Ravi Shastri ahead of Christchurch Test
Europa League: Manchester United crush Brugge to reach last 16; Ajax, Arsenal ousted
Serie A: Crucial Juventus-Inter Milan fixture to be played behind closed doors
'I'm his fan but..': Kapil Dev talks about MS Dhoni's future in international cricket
Mera Bharat mahaan. Because, JCB excavator and jugaad rock
Tesla founder Elon Musk reveals he's a 3000 year old vampire. Netizens say we knew it!
Viral photo of a grumpy baby inspires meme fest online
Melania and Donald Trump's India visit outfits make splash on Twitter
Trump lands in India, but trends on Twitter
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census
Elections for Gujarat's 4 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: Election Commission
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat bypolls postponed after security threat
Daily Horoscope February 28, 2020: Great day ahead for Aries, Pisces and other zodiac signs
Radhika Madan asks women to not feel awkward with bra straps showing
People who eat less fruit, vegetable more prone to anxiety
Vastu Tips for Home: Never keep first aid box in the kitchen. Here’s why
Vastu Tips: Keeping broken or cracked idols of Gods at home attracts negative energy
iQOO, Realme fighting to become first 5G smartphone brand. But what about Jio, Airtel, Vodafone?
Oppo A31 with 6GB RAM launched in India: Price, features and more
Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 7T, Poco X2: A list of smartphones with 90hz or 120Hz display
LG V60 ThinQ 5G with dual screens officially introduced: Price, features and more
Tim Cook confirms Apple will open its first store in India and an online store too: Here's when
NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link
RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download
ICSI CS Professional result 2019 declared. Direct link to download