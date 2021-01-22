Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudraksh and Preesha share romantic moments
Kundali Bhagya: Preeta, Srishti, Sameer to look for evidence against Akshay
There is only one Asha Bhosle and she is the bearer of her legacy, says her grandson Chin2 Bhosle
Recommended Video
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudraksh and Preesha share romantic moments
Kundali Bhagya: Preeta, Srishti, Sameer to look for evidence against Akshay
There is only one Asha Bhosle and she is the bearer of her legacy, says her grandson Chin2 Bhosle
Sunil Grover talks about his role in web series 'Tandav'
Top News
Govt has offered best possible proposal, now onus on farmers: Agriculture Minister
Fireworks during CWC! Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma engage in verbal spat
More trouble for Mamata as minister Rajib Banerjee resigns, to join BJP during Amit Shah’s WB visit
All's not well within MVA? Congress says will try to form next govt in Maharashtra alone
Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at 80
Fire breaks out at Biocell facility in Thane, rescue work underway
Latest News
IPL 2021 auction likely on February 18: BCCI official
Opinion | Farmer leaders must persuade their colleagues to accept Centre’s offer
IPL 2021 Retention list analysis: How each team stack up ahead of auction
They were inexperienced but their morale was high: PM Modi praises India's performance in Australia
PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries and vaccinators of COVID vaccination drive in Varanasi
TMC's Rajib Banerjee resigns, may join BJP
West Bengal Election 2021: CEC Sunill Arora hold a press conference in Kolkata
Fakir-e-Azam: Imran Khan's Bollywood solution to tighten police system, Watch India TV's political sattire
Farmer leaders and Agriculture minister reaches Vigyan Bhawan to participate in the 11th round of talks
Fire breaks out at Biocell facility in Thane, rescue work underway
Republic Day 2021: Covid-19 vaccine development process to be showcased during parade
PM Modi dispels fears, misconceptions over safety of Covid vaccines
Maharashtra: 7 hospitalised after hydrogen sulphide gas poisoning at plant in Raigad
NCB busts international drugs racket with arrest of two Sri Lankan operatives in Chennai
PICS:Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's families leave for Alibaug, check out bride-to-be's wedding outfit
'No jugad like desi jugad,' says Kangana Ranaut sharing photo of her mother cooking in the sun
Celebrating my amazing woman: Mahesh Babu's adorable birthday wish for wife Namrata Shirodkar
Chrissy Teigen followed by Joe Biden's POTUS on Twitter after being blocked by Donald Trump
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's FIRST PICS after welcoming baby girl. Check out
Google threatens to pull search from Australia over new law directing it to pay to news publishers
Gold Price Today: Gold snaps 3-day gain, falls Rs 263; silver declines Rs 806
Sensex tanks 746 points; Nifty ends below 14,375
HDFC Bank submits plan of action to RBI, hope to fix outage issue in 3 months
HDFC Bank stock falls after Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr fine for violating directions
IPL 2021 auction likely on February 18: BCCI official
IPL 2021 Retention list analysis: How each team stack up ahead of auction
CSK and RCB were trying to lure Sanju Samson ahead IPL 2021, reveals Aakash Chopra
'He fought personal loss, racial remarks': Shastri hails Mohammed Siraj as find of Australia tour
From 36 all-out to series win: How Kohli's message at midnight set off 'Mission Melbourne'
Xiaomi announces Republic day offers: Deals on smartphones, smart TVs and more
Amazfit GTS, Bip S, Bip S Lite available at discounted prices during Republic Day Sale: Know details
Vivo Y31 launched in India: Price, specifications
FAU-G launching in India on January 26: Things you need to know
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, specifications
HTET result 2020 released: Check Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test result, get direct link
ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT Varanasi
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Govt releases dates. Check details
RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam: Railway Board releases RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT exam dates. Check details
Primary classes to reopen at Punjab schools from Jan 27
SPOTTED! Arjun Kapoor turns heads at airport, Anushka-Virat make first public appearance
Dhawan's all set for Varun-Natasha Dalal's wedding? These pictures suggest so!
Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat’s rare photos from her modelling days are unmissable
SPOTTED! Sonakshi Sinha at airport, Ananya Panday at Karan Johar house to Aamir, Taimur in casuals
YRKKH's Kaira aka Shivangi and Mohsin is the cutest TV jodi and these pics are proof!
Know your thyroid glands and how to take care of them
DNA test can identify pneumonia in patients with severe Covid
Stress in expecting mothers impact children: Study
76% of Covid patients reported at least 1 ongoing symptom: Lancet
Online tool identifies Covid patients at highest risk of deterioration
Horoscope January 22: Know astrological predictions for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo & other zodiacs
Vastu Tips: A pinch of salt can remove poverty. Here's how
Maldives remained popular holiday destination for Indians in 2020
Vastu Tips: Temple in hotels or homes should be built in this direction for positive energy
Vastu Tips: Get stairs, elevators constructed in THESE directions in hotel
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar HIGHLIGHTS: Salman Khan & contestants enjoy fun-time, no eviction today
Salman Khan mourns death of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad