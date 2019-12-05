Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Bollywood celebs attend the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards

Entertainment Videos

Bollywood celebs attend the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 15:00 IST ]
Actors and actresses looked their best as they walk the red carpet of Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoConcerns of people from North-east over CAB will be addressed: Kiren Rijiju Next VideoSense of fear in UP after 2 rapes: Ramgopal Yadav demands President rule  