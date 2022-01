Updated on: January 20, 2022 20:55 IST

Anupam Kher opens up about his role in the film 'The Kashmir Files'

Anupam Kher, in an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, opened up about how he was able to connect with his role in the film 'The Kashmir Files.' He said, "This is a lot more than a film. My family was also removed from Kashmir and this film is the story about that. It was important to tell this story to the world."