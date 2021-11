Updated on: November 06, 2021 20:20 IST

Antim: Mahesh Manjrekar spills beans about Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's film

Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar in an exclusive chat with India TV shared details about his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. Starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead roles, the film will release in theaters on Nov 26.