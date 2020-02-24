Javed Akhtar attends musical event 'Eternal Hits of Jatin-Lalit'
Amritsar kite maker makes colourful kites ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event
'Baaghi 3' star cast promote film in Mumbai
B-town celebs attend red carpet of 'Miss Diva 2020'
'See you soon...': Modi tells Trump on Twitter
1st Test, In numbers: Kohli's India suffer worst defeat by wickets; New Zealand record 100th win
HBD Jayalalithaa: 11 Interesting facts about Amma on her birthday
South Korea reports 161 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 763
Jaffrabad protest: India TV cameraman sustains head injury in stone-pelting during CAA protest
Trump-Melania Taj Mahal visit: Ticket counters at historic monument to close at 11:30 am today
Akshay Kumar shares Sooryavanshi new release date with special video featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer
India remain on top of World Test Championship table despite suffering massive defeat against NZ
IND vs NZ | Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Virat Kohli
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
Why Pawar wants mosque in name of invader Babar: Devendra Fadnavis
Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to return at helm, Tharoor demands fresh CWC elections
Ask Trump if extraditing 19 lakh people from Assam is possible: Chidambaram to Modi
First see what's happening under your watch: Uddhav to BJP
Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha denies he endorsed Pak Prez Alvi's concerns over Kashmir
Good Morning, Noida: Police launches new initiative to connect with people
Trump in India: What newspaper headlines are saying ahead of POTUS visit
Indian American official in Trump's entourage strikes an emotional note
'Namaste Trump': A surprise gift for Donald Trump from Pollachi master tailor
Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 2,592
Indian national shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles
US cautions Taliban against breaking violence reduction deal
9 killed, 37 injured in Turkey after 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes western Iran
Akshay Kumar shares Sooryavanshi new release date with special video featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer
Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her death anniversary: Miss you everyday
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar film holds strong
Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale Highlights: Sunny Hindustani takes the trophy home
Shekhar Kapur takes a dig on Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Mr India' remake
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
1st Test: Rahane, Vihari hold fort after Boult runs through Indian top-order on Day 3
1st Test: Ishant 3/31 and Williamson 89 leaves match evenly poised despite NZ's 51-run lead
1st Test: Top-order fails as New Zealand restrict India to 122/5 on rain-hit Day 1 in Wellington
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Tim Southee, Trent Boult script New Zealand's 10-wicket win in opener, take 1-0
IND vs NZ | Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Virat Kohli
Runs from New Zealand tail-enders made things difficult, says Virat Kohli after defeat in Wellington
Virat Kohli takes time out to sign autographs for kids after Wellington defeat
When US President Donald Trump turned into Prabhas's 'Baahubali', watch viral video
Hollywood celebs condemn bully attack on school boy
As two-wheelers encroach upon footpaths in Pune, this lady does the unthinkable
F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion is happening. And Twitterverse cannot keep calm
What should be illegal but isn't? SBI's question on Twitter amuses many
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat bypolls postponed after security threat
Gandhi, Godse can't go hand-in-hand: Prashant Kishor says Nitish doesn't need to stay with NDA
Will take part in J&K panchayat bypolls if leaders are released: Congress
CEC Sunil Arora nominates Sushil Chandra for proposed Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission
Horoscope February 23, 2020: Check astrology predictions for Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer and others
Priyanka Chopra remembers late designer Wendell Rodricks at fashion event (In Pics, Videos)
7 Delicious Foods That Help Fight Belly Fat Immediately
Vastu Tips: Keeping Money Plant in the house helps remove negativity
PM Modi tries Litti Chokha: Here's everything you need to know about this lip smacking Bihari dish
Budget phones under Rs 5,000 in India: JioPhone, Redmi Go and more
WhatsApp beta update for iOS brings Dark Mode, blur background, advanced search and more
PUBG Mobile King Fighter Event kicks off: How to play and win Black Cat outfit
Android 11 Developer Preview 1 is out: What's new, how to get it and more
Here's how you can remain safe from stalkers on WhatsApp: Easy tips and tricks
NVS TGT Result 2020 announced, interview scheduled for March; direct link here
ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result: ICMAI announces December exam result. Direct Link
UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check
SSC JHT Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission announces JHT 2018 Result. Direct Link
MHUS Result 2019 for UG/PG (Oct) declared. Direct link to download